Hiawatha Middle School volleyball played Sabetha at home on Thursday.
8th Varsity won all three: 25-19, 25-21, 15-11
8th JV lost in three: 23-25, 26-24, 12-15
7th Varsity won all three: 25-9, 25-11, 15-13
7th JV won all three: 25-22, 26-24, 15-7
On Monday, the team played at Jefferson West.
8th varsity lost in three: 16-25, 25-18, 8-15
8th JV won in three: 21-25, 25-20, 15-13
7th varsity lost in three: 15-25, 26-24, 16-18
7th JV lost in three: 25-12, 13-25, 9-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.