Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams were in action Monday on the road to Riverside.
Head Coach Robyn Saunders reported that all four teams won:
8th A 25-19, 25-15, 15-12
8th B 13-25, 25-22, 15-6
7th A 25-10, 25-10, 15-6
7th B 18-25, 25-14, 18-16
The teams are back in action Thursday night at home against Royal Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.