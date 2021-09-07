Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams competed at home Thursday against Holton.
Coach Robyn Saunders said in the middle school league, all teams play best out of five, but even if they win in two a third set is played regardless. She said this girls athletes additional playing time.
The eighth grade teams, coached by Saunders, split for the night. the varsity won 25-9, 26-25, 17-15 and the JV lost 26-24, 25-23 and then won the third set 15-8.
The seventh grade varsity, coached by Sara Campbell, lost all three 25,23, 25-16, 15-8 and the seventh grade JV, coached by assistant Madee Walker, won 26-24, 25-11, 15-3.
