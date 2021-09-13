Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams played at Royal Valley on Thursday, sweeping all games.
The 8th grade varsity won all three 25-11, 25-18, 15-8 and the 8th JV team won all three 26-24, 25-6, 15-8
The 7th Varsity team won in three: 25-12, 3-25, 15-6 and the 7th JV team won in three:
25-17, 14-25, 15-11.
