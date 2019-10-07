Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams competed Saturday in league tournaments.
The eighth grade competed at Jeff West and the Hiawatha team went 1-2 in pool play, taking third in their pool, but not competing in bracket play.
Scores for the HMS eighth graders were: a loss Jeff West 25-13, 25-12; a loss to Perry 25-7, 25-17 and a win over Riverside 25-23, 25-10.
The seventh grade team competed at Hiawatha, taking second place in pool play with wins over Jeff West 25-22, 25-12 and Riverside 25-13, 25-18 and a loss to Nemaha Central 25-21 and 31-29. In bracket play, Hiawatha lost against Holton, then lost to Sabetha 25-18, 25-22 for fourth.
