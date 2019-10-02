The Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams are winding down their season as they prepare for league tournaments on Saturday.
Last Thursday, the teams played at Perry with the following scores:
8th A: 14-25, 21-25, 5-15; 8th B: 14-25, 25-19, 9-25; 7th A: 18-25, 25-17, 15-9; 7th B: 11-25, 20-25, 6-15.
On Monday, HMS teams played Sabetha with the following scores:
8th A: 17-25, 25-10, 9-15; 8th B: 9-25, 13-25, 15-7; 7th A: 18-25, 25-23, 15-10; 7th B: 15-25, 20-25, 7-15.
Tuesday night, some of the teams played at Falls City. The C-team, which was the eighth grade JV lost 14-25, 9-25; the B team, which was seventh grade varsity, lost 24-26, 17-25 and the A team, which was the eighth grade varsity, lost 16-25, 14-25.
