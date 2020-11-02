Hiawatha seniors Justin Hodge and Kate Madsen completed their cross country careers for the Red Hawks today, competing at the State meet in Wamego. Hodge was all-state with a 12th place finish and Kate was 21st.
According to Hiawatha coaches, in four years Madsen and Hodge have accumulated numerous cross country honors. Hodge was league champion for 4 years and earned all-state honors for 4 years. Madsen was league runner-up to her teammate for two years and league champion for two years. She also earned all-state honors for three of her four years. Kate was the number two runner on the 2017 State championship team.
