The Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country squad began postseason competition on Thursday afternoon, as the team traveled to Banner Creek in Holton for the Big 7 League meet.
The Hawks were led by a pair of seniors, in Justin Hodge and Kate Madsen, with each taking home the 2020 Big 7 individual championship, while the teams both finished in the top 4.
Madsen won her second consecutive Big 7 League race at a time of 21:38.50, followed by MJ Hageman in 7th at a time of 22:54.00. Emma Boswell was next up in 17th with a time of 24:25.56, with Paige Campbell in 30th at a time of 26:41.25, Kiara Stone in 32nd at a time of 27:36.12 and Nikki Stueve came in 35th at a time of 28.32.92. The girls took 4th overall as a team.
Hodge capped his Big 7 career with his fourth consecutive win at the Big 7 meet, running a time of 17:35.43, with Christian Shaffer in 10th at a time of 18:47.21, Riley Gibbs in 11th at 18:57.02 and Camden Bachman finishing 14th at time of 18:59.09. David Keo turned in a time of 19:22, which was good for 20th, while Aden Geisendorf wrapped things up in 23rd at a time of 19:38.90 and Felix McCartney ran 27th at a time of 19:50.02. The combined effort was good for a 2nd place finish for the boys as a team.
Hodge, Shaffer, Gibbs and Bachman, along with Madsen and Hageman all medaled in the meet and earned All Big 7 honors for their efforts on the day.
The junior varsity boys also competed, with Ethan Pruitt finishing 4th, Kacer Knudson in 6th, Jack Rosa in 7th, Mitch Bryan in 15th, Jordan Hodge 16th, Camden Thonen in 20th, Ethan Henry in 23rd, Terrell Hale in 26th, Jordan Moser in 27th and Dalton Siebenmorgen in 31st.
The Red Hawks will visit the Leonardsville regional meet next week to battle for the right to advance to the State meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.