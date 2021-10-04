Hiawatha hosted the Jeff West Tigers on Friday night, as the school celebrated pregame with Homecoming ceremonies, and the Red Hawks kept the party up on the field, blowing Jeff West away by a score of 45-7.
The Red Hawks started things with a bang, as quarterback Brandt Barnhill took off around the end and sprinted 65 yards for the touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. The Hawks pushed their lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter on a 39-yard Xavier Oldham field goal. Carson Gilbert picked off a Tiger pass on a fake punt on the ensuing drive, and Barnhill capitalized again with a 32 yard scoring run as Hiawatha went up 17-0.
A Joel Bryant interception gave the Hawks the ball back on the 33, and followed that up with a catch that put the offense on the 5 yard line. Cody Nevels crashed into the end zone seconds later, putting Hiawatha up 24-0. The Red Hawks’ third interception of the half gave the team the ball back at the Jeff West 31, and Barnhill would connect with Carson Gilbert on a 25-yard touchdown pass to push Hiawatha’s lead to 31-0 at the half.
The Hawks hit the brakes a bit in the second half, but still managed to continue to push their lead, as Barnhill scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a sneak from the 1 to go up 38-0. Barnhill got his fourth score a few minutes later, after Hiawatha recovered a Jeff West fumble. Barnhill hooked up with Tyler Willich to convert a 3rd and 14, then Barnhill exploded into the end zone on a 13 yard scoring run to push the game to 45-0. A miscue near their own goal line allowed the Tigers to break up the shut out, as the game ended at 45-7 with a running clock.
Next up for Hiawatha is a huge clash at Holton on Friday night, as the 3-2 Hawks take on the 5-0 Wildcats in a game with major Big 7 and district ramifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.