Charger logo

The basketball season got back underway for the Horton Chargers on Tuesday night, as the teams hosted the Oskaloosa Bears in a pair of Northeast Kansas League battles.  Both games saw the eventual winners build an early lead and hold on for the victory, as the Horton boys picked up their 5th win of the season, and the Lady Chargers took the loss.

In the opener, the Bears came out strong in the early going.  Outscoring the Lady Chargers by a score of 17-8 after a quarter, and leading 28-13 at the half, Oskaloosa survived a push by the Horton team in the 3rd to hang on for the 48-39 win.  The Oskie squad was able to pick up their 2nd win of the year, while the Chargers fell to 1-5.  Kara Coversup and Emily Keo each scored 9 points in the game, followed by Kameron Kahbeah with 8.  Jojo Switch scored 6 points, with Ashtyn Keo adding 4, Maddison Stirton scoring 2, and Piper CHartier pitching in 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.