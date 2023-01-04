The basketball season got back underway for the Horton Chargers on Tuesday night, as the teams hosted the Oskaloosa Bears in a pair of Northeast Kansas League battles. Both games saw the eventual winners build an early lead and hold on for the victory, as the Horton boys picked up their 5th win of the season, and the Lady Chargers took the loss.
In the opener, the Bears came out strong in the early going. Outscoring the Lady Chargers by a score of 17-8 after a quarter, and leading 28-13 at the half, Oskaloosa survived a push by the Horton team in the 3rd to hang on for the 48-39 win. The Oskie squad was able to pick up their 2nd win of the year, while the Chargers fell to 1-5. Kara Coversup and Emily Keo each scored 9 points in the game, followed by Kameron Kahbeah with 8. Jojo Switch scored 6 points, with Ashtyn Keo adding 4, Maddison Stirton scoring 2, and Piper CHartier pitching in 1.
The boys flipped the script on the visiting squad in the late game, building a 25-17 lead at the half, but were able to build on that lead in the 3rd quarter and match Oskaloosa's frenetic pace in the 4th to seal the 53-42 win. Kaden Smith's 15 points led the team, just ahead of Cooper Wischropp with 13. Gannon Becker and Luke McAfee each scored 8 points, while Dante Masqua and Trenton Ottman scored 4 each, and Jack Allen added 2.
Now sitting at 5-1, the Chargers snapped Oskaloosa's 4-game win streak to take a 1-game lead over the rest of the pack their Sub-State group. The Chargers will host the 2A Sub-State tournament, and would like to enter the postseason with the bracket's top seed. The Chargers will travel to Maur Hill-Mount Academy to take on the Ravens on Friday night.
