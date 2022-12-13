After postponing Friday night’s contest with Jefferson County North, the Horton Charger basketball teams were back on the court Tuesday night, as the team hosted Pleasant Ridge. The Lady Chargers were unable to overcome one bad quarter in a low-scoring affair, while the boys slowly built a lead and then slammed the door shut on the Rams with a big 4th quarter.
The Lady Chargers battled the Rams to an 8-5 lead in the 1st quarter, which was the most prolific scoring frame in the game. Pleasant Ridge turned the tables in the 2nd, outscoring the Chargers by a 6-0 margin to take a lead into the half. The Rams had just enough in the tank, fighting through the second half and keeping Horton off the scoreboard in the closing minutes of the game to secure the 17-14 win. Kara Coversup and Carly Hutfles led the team with 6 points each, and Jojo Switch added 2 points.
In the late game, the Chargers kept the Rams on their toes, taking an early lead and holding Pleasant Ridge off as the team’s sprinted through the first half with Horton leading 13-11. The Chargers added a point to their lead, with a 3-point advantage heading into the 4th quarter. It was in the 4th that the boys made their move, blowing up for 22 points in the quarter to run away with the 50-36 win. Luke McAfee led the team with 18 points, followed by Smith with 12, Cooper Wischropp with 11, Gannon Becker with 9 and Jack Allen with 2 points.
The girls are now 1-2 on the year, while the boys are 2-1 and will hit the road to face off with Jackson Heights on Friday night.
