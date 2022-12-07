The Charger basketball squads kicked off their seasons this week, as the girls lost a pair of tight games, and the boys won a blowout and kept things close in their second contest. At home to start the season, the Horton boys walked all over McLouth, while the girls staged a furious comeback that fell just short. On the road on Tuesday night, neither Horton team could pick up the win, as Valley Falls was able to create leads and keep the Chargers at bay.
On Friday, the Chargers hosted McLouth, and the boys started their season with a bang. Scoring in double figures in each of the first three quarters, the Chargers also held the bears to less than 8 points per frame throughout the contest. Gannon Becker hit a pair of three-pointers and went 3 for 3 at the free throw line to lead the team with 13 points in the 50-17 win.
The Lady Chargers started slow, entering halftime down 30-18 against McLouth, but came roaring back in the second half, cutting into the lead in the 3rd quarter and nearly toppling the Bulldogs in the 4th, but there was just not enough time left, as the girls fell 48-44. Freshman Kara CoversUp led Horton with 13 points, and Kyndall Knutsen finished with 10.
At Valley Falls on Tuesday night, neither team was ever really out of the game, but neither could quite crack the Dragons in time. The girls opened the night with a 41-34 loss to the Dragons, while the boys played the late game, and fell 47-39.
The Chargers will continue Northeast Kansas League play on Friday night, as they will travel to JCN. Horton has four games remaining before winter break.
