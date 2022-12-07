Charger logo

The Charger basketball squads kicked off their seasons this week, as the girls lost a pair of tight games, and the boys won a blowout and kept things close in their second contest. At home to start the season, the Horton boys walked all over McLouth, while the girls staged a furious comeback that fell just short. On the road on Tuesday night, neither Horton team could pick up the win, as Valley Falls was able to create leads and keep the Chargers at bay.

On Friday, the Chargers hosted McLouth, and the boys started their season with a bang. Scoring in double figures in each of the first three quarters, the Chargers also held the bears to less than 8 points per frame throughout the contest. Gannon Becker hit a pair of three-pointers and went 3 for 3 at the free throw line to lead the team with 13 points in the 50-17 win.

