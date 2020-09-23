The Horton cross country and volleyball teams were in action this week, as the teams begin to get a feel for their seasons. Both teams competed Hiawatha over the past few days, as the cross country team ran at the Hiawatha Country Club and the volleyball squad took part in the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament.
The Lady Chargers were never able to find a rhythm as the HIT, as they were swept out of pool play. The hosting Red Hawks handed Horton a 25-4, 25-11 loss, JCN topped the Chargers 25-4, 25-7, Bishop Seabury got the better of Horton by a score of 25-23, 25-13 and Riverside finished things off with a 25-14, 25-10 win. The rough outing put the Chargers at 0-14 and searching for a strong late season run.
The cross country squad put together a strong effort on Thursday. Gunner Smith topped the day for the boys team, running 21:08.84 in 46th, Trevor Ottman ran 52nd with a time of 21:39.18, Gannon Becker finished 54th with a time of 21:56.59 and Cooper Wischropp came in 59th at 22:14.53. Trenton Ottman finished in 60th with a time of 23:02.28, and Garreston Chee came in 66th with a time of 31:36.81. The team finished 9th overall in a talented field of runners.
On the girls side, Keirria Blacksmith finished in 18th to lead the team, finishing in 24:17.62, with Maggie Heinen running 23rd in a time of 25:07.81. Maliyah Soto came in 37th at a time of 26:22.50, with Julia Lehew coming in 45th and Arwen Rush in 47th. The girls came in 7th place as a squad.
