The Horton Chargers opened up their season with team introductions Friday night, while the football team took advantage of a new KSHSAA rule allowing “jamborees” before fall games begin.
The event featured Horton hosting McLouth and Oskaloosa, as the teams each took a turn on offense and defense against each of the other two squads.
All of the season prelude activities came off without a hitch, with no players suffering any major injuries, leaving all of the local teams ready for this week’s openers.
