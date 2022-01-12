The Horton Charger basketball teams have put three games under their belts since returning to action from Christmas break, with both squads securing a 2-1 record since getting back in action.
The boys basketball team picked up their first two wins of the season over the past week, as they traveled to restart play after the break then hosted a pair of home games. At McLouth, the Chargers earned a 32-23 win to pick up their very first win of the year. Back on their home court, a back and forth affair with Maur Hill-Mount Academy resulted in a near-miss, as the Chargers fell 33-30, but the team bounced back on Tuesday evening, putting up their best offensive performance of the season with a 49-31 win over the Oskaloosa Bears. The boys are now 2-5 on the season, with all of their results taking place within Northeast Kansas League play. The Chargers should have a good shot at continuing to improve their record on Friday, as they travel to take on the 2-6 Jackson Heights Cobras, then take part in the McLouth Invitational next week.
The Lady Chargers entered the January portion of their schedule one game better than the boys, having knocked off Pleasant Ridge in the season opener. The ladies matched the boys in their opener against McLouth, securing the sweep of the Bulldogs with a 44-33 win on the road. At home on Friday night, the Lady Chargers gained some momentum, knocking off the MHMA Ravens by a score of 36-28. A low scoring output doomed the girls at home on Tuesday night, as the Chargers saw Oskaloosa pick up their first win of the season, falling by a score of 38-29. Now sitting at 3-4 on the season, the Lady Chargers will also face Jackson Heights on Friday night, as they take on the 8-0 Lady Cobras, then begin preparations for the McLouth Invitational Tournament, which will begin next Tuesday afternoon.
