Falls sports are off the ground at Horton High School, and it was a busy opening week for the Chargers’ teams.
The football team opened play on Friday night, dropping their week one game at Jackson Heights by a score of 46-8. The Chargers held the vaunted Jackson Heights to just 7 points in the first quarter, but the Cobras got on track in the second, putting 27 more points on the board before the half. Jackson Heights registered 6 points in each of the final two quarters, while the Chargers got on the board in the fourth, putting up 8 in the final frame. This week, Horton hosts another powerhouse program, as they welcome in Valley Heights.
The volleyball girls survived a tough opener, as they dropped matches against McLouth and Pleasant Ridge last week. McLouth got the best of the Chargers by 25-19, 25-23, while the girls pushed Pleasant Ridge to the brink, falling 25-22, 20-25, 25-15. The Lady Chargers then played a pair with ACHS and Valley Falls this Tuesday evening, and showed their resiliency in both matches. Valley Falls had the Chargers number in their opening set, winning 25-13, before Horton came charging back to win 25-18, 25-18. It was a similar story for the team’s contest with Effingham, was the Tigers opened with a 25-21 win before the Chargers claimed a 25-17, 25-22 win. The JV squad also picked up a pair of wins, destroying Valley Falls 25-4, 25-6, then taking care of business against Effingham with a 32-30, 25-11 win.
The cross country team started off at a difficult course in Marysville on Saturday. Mariah Geniuk was the top finisher for the Lady Chargers, coming in 47th, with Grete Olsen finishing 51st for the team. On the boys side, the top finishers were Denny Rush in 36th and Trenton Ottmon in 50th. The Chargers will run at Jackson Heights on Monday afternoon.
