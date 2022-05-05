The Charger track team has kept busy the past couple weeks, with highlighted events at Rossville and Falls City.
At Rossville, Maliyah Soto took 5th in the 100 yard dash for the varsity, and 5th in the 300 hurdles. Soto also brought home a 1st place medal in the long jump. Harmonie Garrison finished 4th in the shot put, and Ashtyn Keo finished 4th in the javelin. For the JV girls, Tysaa Banks ran 7th in the 100, with Shiannah Horned Eagle coming in 7th in the 400. Piper Chartier came in 4rd in the high jump, 4th in the shot put and 4th in discus.
For the boys, Trevor Ottman took 5th in the 800. On the junior varsity side, Trent Lockwood finished 1st in the 1600 and the 300 hurdles. Dylan Miller finished 7th in the long jump and Tayvion Kahbeah finished 6th in the discus.
At Falls City, Soto ran 3rd in the 100 and the 300 meter hurdles, and 6th in the 200. Chartier, Horned Eagle, Keo and Carly Hutfles came in 5th in the 4x400 relay. Hutfles finished 5th in the discus, with Chartier claiming 5th in the high jump, and Soto came in 2nd in the long jump.
Trevor Ottman finished 6th in the 1600, with Lockwood in 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles. Kahbeah, Miller, Dalton Nioce an Clayton Shirley took 5th in the 4x100 relay, while Kahbeah, Trevor and Trenton Ottman, and Jesse McGinnis came in 5th in the 4x400 relay and Lockwood, McGinnis and both Ottmans ran 4th in the 4x800.
The Everest Middle School track team had an outstanding individual performance, as well, as Kara Coversup broke the EMS school record in the shot put, besting the old mark by 4 ½” with a throw of 34’ 11 ½”.
The Horton golf team brought home a 3rd place team finish at Atchison’s Bellevue course, with Chandler Newman grabbing 8th place and Darius LaCroix taking 10th. The team also competed at the St Mary’s Invitational, taking 11th. Newman led the team with a 40th place finish at 101, with Luke McAfee in 49th at 103, with Kaden Smith in 51st at 104, and Cooper Wischropp shooting a 117 to take 66th.
