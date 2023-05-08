The Horton Chargers ran in the Sabetha Invitational track meet on Thursday afternoon. Coach Julie Lockwood continues to see key competitors turn in great results as the postseason nears.
Tori Jelks took 16th in the 100 meter dash, while Jelks, Piper Chartier, Ashtyn Keo and Carly Hutfles ran 6th in the 4x100 relay. Jelks also finished 16th in the 200, while Chartier took 13th in the long jump, with Amayah Boller in 14th. Shianna Horned Eagle finished 17th in the shot put, with Chartier grabbing 10th in the discus and Hutfles taking 16th. Boller finished 10th in the triple jump, while Keo took 6th and Hutfles finished 14th in the javelin. The Lady Chargers took 10th overall.
For the boys, Trent Lockwood came in 4th in the 110 meter hurdles, while Luke McAfee ran 19th in the 10 and Dylan Miller finished 23rd. Dominick Schnider came in 7th in the 1600, with Ayden Schwed in 18th. In the 400, Noah Solis ran 21st, with Lockwood taking 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles and Jadince Guiterrez coming in 12th. Schwed also took 15th in the 800, while Lockwood was 15th in the 200 and Miller in 25th. Schnider grabbed a 2nd place finish in the 3200, while Lockwood, McAfee, Solis and Tayvion Kahbeah finished 7th in the 4x400. McAfee came in 6th in the long jump, with Miller in 17th, while Clayton Shirley finished 17th in the shot put, and Ben Selland took 22nd. Selland finished 9th in the discus, with Kahbeah in 19th and Shirley in 26th, while Miller took 10th in the triple jump, and Kahbeah finished 10th in the javelin, ahead of McAfee in 11th and Selland in 24th. The Charger boys took 7th overall, scoring 21 points to the 143 that 1st place-finisher Marysville turned in.
