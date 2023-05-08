Charger logo

The Horton Chargers ran in the Sabetha Invitational track meet on Thursday afternoon.  Coach Julie Lockwood continues to see key competitors turn in great results as the postseason nears.

Tori Jelks took 16th in the 100 meter dash, while Jelks, Piper Chartier, Ashtyn Keo and Carly Hutfles ran 6th in the 4x100 relay.  Jelks also finished 16th in the 200, while Chartier took 13th in the long jump, with Amayah Boller in 14th.  Shianna Horned Eagle finished 17th in the shot put, with Chartier grabbing 10th in the discus and Hutfles taking 16th.  Boller finished 10th in the triple jump, while Keo took 6th and Hutfles finished 14th in the javelin.  The Lady Chargers took 10th overall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.