The Horton Chargers traveled to Rossville on Friday afternoon to take park in the 2023 Rossville Invitational Track Meet, with both varsity and junior varsity divisions.
Luke McAfee finished 19th in the 100, with Trent Lockwood taking 14th in the 200. Dominick Schnider finished 7th in the 400, with Jesse McGinnis finishing 10th in the 800. In the 1600, Schnider ran 3rd, with McGinnis in 13th. Schnider also took 5th in the 3200. Lockwood came in 7th in the 110 meter hurdles and 4th in the 300 meter hurdles. In field events, McAfee came in 3rd in the long jump, with Ben Selland finishing 14th in the shot put, and 6th in the discus. Tayvion Kahbeah came in 15th in the discus and 12th in the javelin, with McAfee in 13th and Selland in 18th.
For the junior varsity, Dylan Myller ran 19th in the 100 and 14th in the 200, with Noah Solis in 20th. Solis also came in 7th in the 400. Miller came in 8th in the long jump and 7th in the triple jump, while Clayton Shirley finished 13th in the shot put, 15th in the javelin throw, and 7th in the discus.
For the Lady Chargers, Kara CoversUp took 15th in the 400. Harmonie Garrison came in 3rd in the shot put, with CoversUp finishing 6th. Garrison came in 3rd in the discus, with Carly Hutfles in 9th. Ashtyn Keo finished 6th in the javelin, with Hutfles in 8th.
The Lady Chargers finished in 9th, with 14 points as a team, with the varsity boys taking 7th in the meet with 19 points.
