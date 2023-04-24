Charger logo

The Horton Chargers traveled to Rossville on Friday afternoon to take park in the 2023 Rossville Invitational Track Meet, with both varsity and junior varsity divisions.

Luke McAfee finished 19th in the 100, with Trent Lockwood taking 14th in the 200.  Dominick Schnider finished 7th in the 400, with Jesse McGinnis finishing 10th in the 800.  In the 1600, Schnider ran 3rd, with McGinnis in 13th.  Schnider also took 5th in the 3200.  Lockwood came in 7th in the 110 meter hurdles and 4th in the 300 meter hurdles.  In field events, McAfee came in 3rd in the long jump, with Ben Selland finishing 14th in the shot put, and 6th in the discus.  Tayvion Kahbeah came in 15th in the discus and 12th in the javelin, with McAfee in 13th and Selland in 18th.

