The Horton Lady Charger volleyball team returned from their recent quarantine this weekend just in time to compete in Saturday’s Class 2A Sub-State tournament hosted by JCN in Winchester. Unfortunately, the rust of extended time off was evident, as the girls took on the 2nd-seeded MHMA Ravens and fell by scores of 25-6, 25-13.
The cross country squad visited Pierson Park for their 2A Regional race on Saturday. Keirria Blacksmith finished in 18th for Horton, with Maliyah Soto in 24th, Maggie Heinen in 34th, Julia Lehew in 43rd and Arwen Rush in 44th. Trevor Ottman finished first for the boys, coming in 37th, as Gunner Smith ran 41st, Cooper Wischropp came in 46th, Gannon Becker ran 48th and Trenton Ottman finished in 51st.
The football squad got back in action on Friday night, hosting Troy for the final regular season game of the year. The Trojans got the upper hand, handing the Chargers a 38-0 loss on their home field. The loss moves Horton to 0-8 on the year, with a consolation game at Lyndon this Friday to wrap up the season.
