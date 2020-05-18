Maryanna Randall, a 2020 graduate of Horton H.S. in Horton, KS has committed to play Volleyball and Women’s Basketball for the Iowa Lakes Lakers in Estherville, IA.
“I chose Iowa Lakes because their coaches seemed very trustworthy and wanted nothing but the best for me. This is a place that I want to further my education as well as my volleyball and basketball careers,” commented Randall.
On the Volleyball side, Maryanna is a 5’10” Middle Blocker. She has played competitively since 6th grade, is a three year letter winner and was her team’s captain this past year.
On the basketball court Maryanna has played forward and post for Horton. She was a four year letter winner and captain of her team her junior and senior year. This past winter Maryanna was named to the Northeast Kansas First Team and Honorable Mention All-State at the 2A level.
Academically, Maryanna is an Honor Roll student and was a two time Student-Athlete of the Month at Horton H.S. She plans to enroll at Iowa Lakes as a Criminal Justice major.
Laker Volleyball coach, Mike Turnbull is excited to have Maryanna joining the Laker Volleyball program. “I can’t emphasize how grateful we are to have Maryanna coming to Iowa Lakes. She is a diamond in the rough. Great athlete, leader and student. She is a motivated self-driven kid and I am looking forward to coaching her.”
“We are excited to add Maryanna to the Iowa Lakes family. She will bring us some added depth in the post position. She is extremely coachable and will continue to improve at Iowa Lakes,” commented Head Women’s Basketball Coach Ashley Martin.
