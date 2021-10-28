I don’t know that there is a lot to say about the Chiefs’ 27-3 debacle against the Tennessee Titans, so I thought I would take this week to look at the gold standard of long-term success in the NFL, the New England Patriot dynasty. It was not too long ago that many of us assumed that Kansas City would be the next team up to take a swing at matching the output of the prolific Patriot reign. Things look bleak in KC at the moment, but I want to highlight a few ways the Chiefs are on track, and where they need to make adjustments if they want to sustain success over the next decade.
What the Chiefs are getting right
Hall of Fame Quarterback: Watching Tom Brady transition to immediate success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it became very clear that he was, at least over the second half the Patriots’ dominant stretch, the integral part of the team’s success. The Chiefs identified their franchise quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, and he has started his career with a bang. An MVP, a Super Bowl win and a Super Bowl MVP seemed like easy accolades for the former Texas Tech gunslinger. Dating back to the most recent Super Bowl, Mahomes is facing major adversity for the first time, and how he responds will set the path for the next phase of the Chiefs’ franchise.
Building the coaching offensive staff into one of the best in the league: The Patriots did not go out and buy the best coaches, instead choosing to build up from within. Time spent under Bill Belichick created careers, much in the same way Andy Reid has created a massive coaching tree. Granted, the shine has started to fade on some of the recent hires out of the Cheifs’ camp, and Eric Bienemy needs to help the team get out of its current funk if he hopes to springboard into the ranks of the league’s head coaches this offseason, but even prior to the Mahomes run, Reid’s offensive coordinators are some of the league’s most sought-after.
Areas the Chiefs need to address
Roster building based on salary cap management: The Patriots were not only the league’s best at building a team from the bottom up, but they also paced the league in working around the NFL’s salary cap. The Patriots valued draft picks in a way the Chiefs have not, but also managed their players like business assets. I know the Chiefs are a Midwest team, and sometimes we like to see our sports team mirror our values, and resigning fan favorites to massive deals has been a fun story the last few years, but it has not helped the team win football games. Where the Patriots spent high leverage draft picks on high dollar positions (offensive tackles, corners, edge rushers), the Chiefs have recently put themselves in a bind by trading for players like Frank Clark and giving them massive deals without seeing much production in return. Brett Veach can start swinging this in the opposite direction by cutting Clark in the offseason, passing on re-signing Tyran Mathieu and being very cautious in how the approach Orlando Brown Jr.’s contract this winter, before focusing their draft on those high leverage positions.
Adaptability and accountability: Belichick is a defensive mastermind, much to the degree that Andy Reid is an offensive virtuoso. While Reid has always stayed ahead of the game with offense, things appear to be slipping on that front, recently. I do trust Reid to right the ship on that side of the ball, but as the head coach, he is responsible for productivity on both sides of the ball. Right now, the defense is floundering, and while the onus is on Steve Spagnuolo to figure it out, in the end, the accountability falls on Reid. Spags has struggled to generate a pass rush for well over a year, now, and if he cannot get that going to take pressure off the rest of the defense, then Reid most likely needs to part ways with him.
Despite last year’s disastrous Super Bowl turn and the rough start to this season, the Chiefs are still in a fine place to continue their run. However, if Kansas City does recognize where it is falling short, and quickly, their failure to adjust could doom the team to the realm of one-hit also-rans, like the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers or the Seattle Seahawks. And speaking of adjustments, keep an eye on how the offense handles business this Monday night against the New York Giants, and how the team attempts to create a significant pass rush, as the Chiefs attempt to will themselves back into the playoff picture.
