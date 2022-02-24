The Fisher Center gym was filled with competitors on Monday, as Hiawatha Parks & Recreation held the very first Coach McLendon Free Throw Challenge, with over 40 youth and adult participants.
McLendon was chosen to be the event’s namesake in honor of Black History Month, celebrating the long and historic coaching history of Hiawatha native John McLendon, Jr.
“Since taking over HP&R, I’ve learned more and more about Coach McLendon and his instrumental role in the game of basketball and it’s development through the years,” said Parks & Rec Director Stacy Jasper. “I’ve been wanting to honor him, and this seemed like a great way to do it.”
McLendon’s impact on the game of basketball has been seen both on and off the court. The first African American to coach at a traditionally white college, as well as the first Black head coach of any professional sporting team, Coach McLendon was Civil Rights pioneer inside the sporting world, as well as an internationally-known figure, and an innovator of the game that helped shape much of what we know as the modern game of basketball. A three-time Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, as well as a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, McLendon is credited as the architect of the fast break, the four-corners offense and the full court press.
Monday’s contest featured three different divisions—a second-through-fourth grade class, a fifth-through-eighth grade class, and an adult division. Each group had three rounds, with participants needing to reach milestones in each round to advance to the next. For the youngest group, competitors were required to hit 5 of out 10 free throws in the first round, and 5 out of 8 in the second. The middle school group required 6 of 12 in the first round, then 6 of 10 in the second, while the adults needed to make 7 of 12 to advance, and then 7 of 10. With all three rounds completed, Champions were determined by their cumulative score across all three rounds.
The youth division was won by Wyatt Moore, hitting 17 of 24 free throws, followed by Jackson Moore in 2nd (14 of 24) and Michael Enneking in 3rd (12 of 24). In the middle school division, Braylen Siebenmorgen’s 26 of 30 shots was good for 1st place, with Cooper Crider taking 2nd (21 of 30) and Kyndall Nelson in 3rd (18 of 30). Alex Wang paced the adult division, winning his title with a 28 of 30 day, followed by Reid Jagels in 2nd (26 of 30), and Brady Jasper in 3rd (24 of 30).
“We had a great time,” said HP&R Director Jasper. “I think the best part was seeing the adults come in for some friendly shooting competition—we had a lot of laughs!” The Coach McLendon Free Throw Challenge will be held each February.
