The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is planning flag football camps this fall for girls and boys in groups from 1st-4th grade.
The HP&R flag football program will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, according to Director Stacy Jasper. Instead of a league, HP&R will be offering a mini camp for four weeks with the help of some HHS Red Hawk football players and coaches. Camps will be by grades only, spread out on the soccer/football fields at Bruning Park. All campers will receive quality instruction, learning the rules, strategies and fundamentals of the game and also will receive a T-shirt.
Camp dates are Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14th and 21st for Hiawatha students only. There is a cost of $25 and students must register by noon on Friday, Sept. 25. Registration forms are available at the HP&R office at the Fisher Center and will also be going home with Hiawatha students this week. Forms must be returned to HP&R — not the school.
All spectators and coaching staff will need to wear masks — they are optional for the youth players. Call Jasper at 742-7176 for more information. Registrations can be mailed to 201 E. Iowa St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
