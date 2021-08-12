The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is gearing up for some fall activities including flag football for girls and boys, a soccer camp and much more.
Powder Puff 4th-6th Grade Girls Flag Football: HP&R Director Stacy Jasper said she is gathering interest for this league and hopes to have some fun scrimmages on Saturdays in September and October following the co-ed flag football league. More details to come — call 742-7176 to sign-up or for more information.
Pee-Wee Girls and Boys Flag Football Camp: HP&R is teaming up with the HHS Red Hawk football team for a fun introduction to flag football. This is for kids age Pre-K and kindergarten and will be held from 3:15-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 29 at Bruning Fields. There is a cost per player and registration is due by Aug. 20 at HP&R. Pick up forms at the Fisher Center or call 742-7176.
Soccer Camp: HP&R is sponsoring it’s first year of soccer camps on Sunday, Sept. 12 and 19th at Bruning fields. Times for Pre-K and kindergarten is 12:15-1 p.m.; 1st-3rd grades is 1-2 p.m. and 4th-6th grades is 2-3 p.m. There is a fee for the camps and registration deadline is Sept. 8. Stop by the Fisher Center to sign up or call 742-7176 for information.
Girls and Boys Flag Football Camp & League: HP&R is teaming up with the Red Hawk football team for another fun season of flag football. HP&R will host pre-season camps for grades 1st-4th on Sundays, Aug. 22 and 29th from 2-3:15 p.m. at Bruning fields. Regular practices with their HHS player/coaches will be on Wednesdays all through September and October from 6-7:15 p.m. at Bruning. Games will be played on Saturday late mornings/early afternoons, beginning Sept. 11-Oct. 16. A schedule and rosters will be posted on Facebook after teams have been organized later in August. There is a cost per player. Teams are mixed of 1st/2nd grades and 3rd/4th grade and will be organized by HP&R staff. Registration is due by Friday, Aug. 20 at HP&R. Forms can be picked up at the Fisher Center or call 742-7176.
Glazin’ the Streets 5K and Donut Dash Fun Run: HP&R is teaming up with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau to host the 2nd Annual Glazin’ the Streets 5K and Donut Dash Fun Run the morning of Maple Leaf Festival 2021. The 3.1 mile Glazin’ the Streets will feature a route that begins at City Hall and proceeds around downtown Hiawatha and surrounding streets. The mile-ish fun run will be a shortened tour with the same start and finish lines. All participants get a donut. Register by Sept. 3 to get a T-shirt. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. with sign-in at 8:30 a.m. The Dash Fun Run will follow at 10:30 a.m. with sign-in beginning at 10:15 a.m. There is a cost. Participants can register the day of the event, but will not get a T-shirt.
Glow on the Go: This annual event will be at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Hiawatha City Lake. Participants are invited to join HP&R for a family and pet friendly neon, fun walk. The route will follow the gravel paths around the lake, starting and stopping at the 4H shelter on the south side. There will be designated parking. There is a cost per person and fee includes glow sticks. There will be music, a photo booth and neon costumes are encouraged. Register by Wednesday, Sept. 29. Call 742-7176 for more information.
Monthly Step Challenges: HP&R challenges local residents to charge up their fitness trackers and get to steppin! Competition starts Wednesday, Sept. 1 and winners will be announced early October. Register by Wednesday, Aug. 25 by emailing sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org. Competition is for individuals or teams of 4-8 adults. Steppers may participate in only one challenge. This is a free program for adults only. Rules will be texted/emailed to teams and individuals with different rules and challenges each month. Call 742-7176 for more information.
Jasper said she has several more activities planned for Halloween and this upcoming fall that she will be announcing soon. For information on any of the HP&R programs contact her at 742-7176 or email sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org.
