The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Staff Spotlight this month is Matt Turvey, Parks Maintenance.
Matt recently joined HP&R in October. His primary responsibilities are alongside our PMO, Brad Siebenmorgen, tackling all maintenance projects within our City Parks: the City Lake, Kiddie Korral, Crestview Park, Starr Park, the Skate Park & Walking Trail, and Noble & Bruning Parks (baseball, softball & soccer fields.) Some of his duties include fertilizing, spraying, mowing and trimming parks grounds as well as the maintenance & landscaping of park facilities. In addition to all things Parks, Matt helps out with other HP&R Departments (Recreation, Fisher Center & Aquatic Park) as needed.
Matt came in with a strong background of construction and an even stronger work ethic. His military roots shine through with his attention to detail, work efficiency and attitude of getting the job done right the first time. With the addition of Brad Siebenmorgen in February, our Parks Department has taken quite a turn in the last 10 months with projects, upgrades and goals for the future. These two are very high caliber in what they can do and offer HP&R!
Matt was very excited to join HP&R.
"One of the best things about living in a small town is the sense of community that you just don't find in bigger cities. I'm fairly new to Hiawatha, and so far the people here have been very welcoming. I love the idea of having a job that let's me give back to the community, and HP&R seems like a perfect place for me to do that."
Just a little over two months in, Matt has proved he was the right person for this new position. The responsibilities that tie in with all of our Parks year-round is a lot, and having another set of very skilled hands on deck has proved to be a wise decision for HP&R. In such a short time, Matt has already brought so much to the table and agrees that he fits in perfectly alongside Brad.
"Brad has obviously done a great job since he's been here, in such a short time. I think the skills that I've developed over the years in construction and woodworking compliment his in a way that make for a team that's capable of tackling any tasks thrown our way."
From October to today, our Parks Department has been busy trimming trees, fertilizing and spraying grounds, painting shelters, fixing parks equipment and assisting the Streets Department with a ginormous project at the City Lake. In addition, Matt was just asked this week to "whip up" a small mailbox for a Recreation program, as he is an extremely talented carpenter.
"My favorite project so far has been building the mailbox for letters to Santa. It's a great feeling creating something with your own two hands and knowing it will help bring a bit more cheer to the kids in Hiawatha this Christmas." (check out our post about the project!!)
It's no secret that 2020 was a challenging year for everyone. Fortunately, Hiawatha Parks thrived during these last 8-9 months. With some down time in Recreation, our Parks saw more attention than maybe they ever have. Now with two Parks employees, the possibilities are even greater for 2021 and Matt agrees. "In 2021, I think that between Stacy's ambitions and Brad & Maryann's work ethics, our Department has a bright future. I'm just looking forward to being a part of it!"
We are so happy to have Matt on staff with HP&R and can't wait to see where 2021 takes all of us!
