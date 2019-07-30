Hiawatha Parks & Recreation is wrapping up the 2019 summer and it has been a busy one!
HP&R offered a Pee Wee T-Ball Camp at the beginning of June where nearly 60 kids, 3-5 years old, learned all the basics. Hiawatha High School Baseball and Softball players volunteered their time to teach the coed group batting, fielding, catching and throwing.
June also brought a rainy but still successful season for T-Ball, (along with the HYSA and HYBA League seasons.) The T-ball League had nine teams participating, including one from Everest and one from Horton. The season ended with the 2nd Annual Watermelon Feed for all players and their families.
HP&R Director, Stacy Jasper, and Elizabeth Kettler, Hiawatha Aquatic Park Lifeguard, have been busy teaching Water Aerobics four times a week all summer long. The classes are held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:15-7 p.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7:45-8:30 a.m. A slight change in schedule will begin the week of Aug. 12 when only evening classes will be offered, Monday through Thursday, 6:15-7 p.m. A monthly pass is $30 and can be purchased at the Fisher Center, or you can pay per class at a $5 rate at the HAP gate. Water Aerobics will conclude Thursday, Aug. 29.
Coed Softball wrapped up its season Sunday evening with Reschke Farms taking home the Championship in the 7 team league. The Champions ended their season with an 11-1 record.
As always, Fit Camp and Senior Fit Camp are still thriving as HP&R programs. Fit Camp is offered Monday-Friday mornings from 5:25-6:10 a.m. at the Fisher Center for $18/month. This class is led by volunteer instructor, Megan Simmons, and consists of cardio, strength, interval training, kickboxing and yoga workouts. Senior Fit Camp is led by HP&R Assistant, Maryann Wichman and offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10-10:30 a.m. in the Fisher Center gym. This class is for the “retired age” and consists of low impact strength and mobility exercises and offers seated an assisted standing workouts. This is a free community program.
And finally, the Hiawatha Aquatic Park is excited to be able to extend the pool season!
“In the past, it’s been impossible to keep the pool open past mid-August,” Jasper said. “The majority of our staff are typically college students or high school athletes so once classes and practices begin, it’s difficult to staff the HAP. This year however, the majority of our staff is of high school age. We will make our first attempt to extend the season through weekend hours and parties.”
Regular season hours will end, Friday, Aug. 9. Then the HAP will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays only from 1-7 p.m., Aug. 10 through the 31st as long as the facility can be appropriately staffed.
As usual, HP&R will be offering several fall activities and programs for all ages. Keep up-to-date with all things Parks & Recreation by liking their Facebook. Youth Flag Football registrations are now open!
