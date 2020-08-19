The Hiawatha Youth Soccer Association board has made a decision to postpone the fall soccer season.
"We realize with the COVID pandemic things have not been normal," according to an announcement on the HYSA Facebook page. "Like everyone else we wished things can go back to normal. Unfortunately that will not happen for awhile. The board has made the decision to post pone the fall half of the 2020 season and combine it into the 2021 spring season."
Organizers said this would extend the spring season by a couple of weeks and there would be more games played each Saturday. The HYSA board is also working on new safety protocols for the soccer season to keep the players, coaches, referees and everyone else safe. More details will be announced on the HYSA Facebook page soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.