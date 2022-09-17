The 2022 season had a daunting feeling for the Hiawatha Red Hawks from the moment the schedule came out, but a 2-0 start and some stellar individual and group efforts over the first two games had the Hawks riding high coming into Friday night’s home contest with Holton. The Wildcats did not get the notice, though, and had the game well in hand, even before Hiawatha saw their second starting quarterback in as many games go down with an injury as the team limped to a 49-7 loss.
Holton’s offense gave the Red Hawks a taste of what was to come, scoring in short measure on their first drive, biting off large chunks of yards at a time. Down 7-0, Hiawatha responded with a long drive of their own, converting multiple 3rd downs as well as a 4th down as the Hawks marched down the field. Tyler Willich, the squad’s starting slot back who battled injured quarterback Brandt Barnhill throughout the preseason, stepped in at quarterback, and looked like a playmaker. Late in the drive, Willich completed a 17-yard pass to Ashton Rockey, then connected with Caden Morton for 18 to convert a 4th and 15. On the following play, Willich dropped in a beautiful back shoulder lob at the goal line to senior wideout Josh Smith, who boxed out the Holton defender and high-pointed the ball to secure the touchdown grab.
The Xavier Oldham extra point pulled the game even at 7-7, but while the Red Hawks would have positive moments and move the ball at times, it was all Holton the rest of the way, leading 34-7 at halftime, and the wheels completely came off for Hiawatha with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter, as Willich crumpled to the ground after taking a particularly powerful block while playing linebacker. The sophomore would leave the game with an apparent leg injury, and when the Red Hawks took over possession, Alex Pyle would take over behind center, just as he did last week against Jeff West.
Holton scored on nearly every possession, as Hiawatha’s defense—which has been a strength throughout the team’s outstanding start to the season—struggled to solve the Wildcat speed and athleticism on offense, watching their deficit grow to 41-7 by the start of the 4th, and giving up one final score to push the contest to 49-7. Pyle and the rest of the offense continued to have moments of success, but could not finish drives, as the Red Hawks turned the ball over 4 times in the game.
Willich finished 9 for 14 passing, throwing for 80 yards, a touchdown and 2 interceptions, while rushing 12 times for 31 yards through two-and-a-half quarters. Completing the game, Pyle completed 1 pass on 3 attempts for 10 yards, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards. Josh Monaghan ran 10 times for 45 yards, with Kameron Winder rushing for 29 yards on 10 attempts. Smith led the receivers with 5 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, with Rockey contributing 3 catches for 24 yards and Kaden Morton pulling his 4th down pass for 18.
The Red Hawks will seemingly need to make a course correction at the quarterback position before they begin District play next week, as the team will travel to Clay Center to put their 2-1 record up against the 2-1 Tigers.
