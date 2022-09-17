Tyler Willich fires the ball downfield against Holton

Tyler Willich fires the ball downfield against Holton

 Photo by Adam Clay

The 2022 season had a daunting feeling for the Hiawatha Red Hawks from the moment the schedule came out, but a 2-0 start and some stellar individual and group efforts over the first two games had the Hawks riding high coming into Friday night’s home contest with Holton. The Wildcats did not get the notice, though, and had the game well in hand, even before Hiawatha saw their second starting quarterback in as many games go down with an injury as the team limped to a 49-7 loss.

Holton’s offense gave the Red Hawks a taste of what was to come, scoring in short measure on their first drive, biting off large chunks of yards at a time. Down 7-0, Hiawatha responded with a long drive of their own, converting multiple 3rd downs as well as a 4th down as the Hawks marched down the field. Tyler Willich, the squad’s starting slot back who battled injured quarterback Brandt Barnhill throughout the preseason, stepped in at quarterback, and looked like a playmaker. Late in the drive, Willich completed a 17-yard pass to Ashton Rockey, then connected with Caden Morton for 18 to convert a 4th and 15. On the following play, Willich dropped in a beautiful back shoulder lob at the goal line to senior wideout Josh Smith, who boxed out the Holton defender and high-pointed the ball to secure the touchdown grab.

