aturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs should have set off a massive celebration, as the Kansas City Chiefs became just the third team in the sport's history to secure a trip to five straight conference championship games. Instead, the mood was mildly celebratory, muted and somber. A high ankle sprain sent All-World quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the bench for the second quarter of the game, throwing the rest of the postseason into question for the Chiefs.
Kansas City was on fire before the injury, as Mahomes led an electric opening drive for a score that had fans buzzing, But before the first quarter was over, Mahomes found himself crunched between two defenders, with his ankle forced in. The start QB tried to gut it out for a few plays, but ended up on the bench after Harrison Butker converted a 50-yard field goal. Backup Chad Henne orchestrated a 98-yard drive for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Mahomes would return with a gritty performance in the second half to finish off the win.
Most years, even in light of the injury, I think the optimism level would be higher around Chiefs Kingdom, but after last season, it is evident that the Chiefs are not alone atop the AFC like they once were. Right now, there is a big 3, consisting of KC, Buffalo and Cincinnati, and we may be seeing an addition to that list in coming years, as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars may provide the conference with a 4th dominant team. This season, and in this playoffs, however, it is the Cincinnati Bengals that sit on the horizon.
Not only have the Bengals beat the Chiefs three times over the past two season, but with the Mahomes injury, the argument could easily be made that the Bengals will enter the game with an advantage in all three phases. The Chiefs may have opened as the betting favorite, but I guarantee the national sentiment will be squarely in favor of the team wearing orange and black. On paper, I would say that the Chiefs will be entering this AFC Championship game under more adversity than any playoff game since Mahomes took over.
All that said, here are three reasons why I think the Chiefs can win on Sunday night. First off, I think the Bengals shot their shot. While the two teams didn't knock each other around the way the Chiefs and Bills did a season ago, I think Cincinnati put a huge amount of energy into what went down last Sunday against the Bills. Yes, it was essentially a blowout win and the Bills barely showed up, but the leadup and the celebration following the game made it feel like the Bengals felt like that was the biggest hurdle. Letdowns happen after big games all the time.
On the second note, the narrative will favor the Bengals this week, and along with the revenge narratives, and serious motivation for Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid, there should be plenty for Kansas City players to get caught up in. If there was ever a time for the Chiefs to enter the game, this is the week.
And finally, despite all the evidence that could be put forward to the contrary, I still believe that when it comes to winning in the playoffs, the Chiefs are the best team in the league. They are more experienced in the playoffs, have a coach and quarterback with Championship pedigree, and have a roster that has been to and won a Super Bowl. Despite playing a dangerous team on Sunday, the Chiefs will have what it takes to put a halt to Cincinnati's plans and return to the Super Bowl.
