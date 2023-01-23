aturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs should have set off a massive celebration, as the Kansas City Chiefs became just the third team in the sport's history to secure a trip to five straight conference championship games. Instead, the mood was mildly celebratory, muted and somber. A high ankle sprain sent All-World quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the bench for the second quarter of the game, throwing the rest of the postseason into question for the Chiefs.

Kansas City was on fire before the injury, as Mahomes led an electric opening drive for a score that had fans buzzing, But before the first quarter was over, Mahomes found himself crunched between two defenders, with his ankle forced in. The start QB tried to gut it out for a few plays, but ended up on the bench after Harrison Butker converted a 50-yard field goal. Backup Chad Henne orchestrated a 98-yard drive for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Mahomes would return with a gritty performance in the second half to finish off the win.

