The MLB season is underway, and there is a lot of good, bad and ugly about the ultra-short 60-game season that lies ahead. Let’s break down a few of the highlights and lowlights of what we have in store.
The Good
Some statistical anomalies could make for some fun watching in a truncated season. The one I’m looking forward to the most is the batting title. While batting average is falling off the map in terms of value given newer metrics that better measure success at the plate, this season will give us the first realistic shot at having a .400 batter in quite some time. Of course it won’t matter, but I enjoy odd stats, and seeing a hitter finish the shortened season over .400 would be a fun twist. We could also see a starting pitcher toss a sub-1.00 ERA for the first time in ages. Neither likely will happen, but the chase will be fun.
The Bad
Watching the Royals the last few days, and a trend I’m assuming will stretch across the season, the way COVID-19 will interrupt the already COVID-19-interupted season will be particularly rough for bad teams. The Royals are down at least two-fifths of their starting rotation, along with one of their better players in Hunter Dozier. Frustrating enough for a team that had almost zero chance of competing, but what happens when marquee players go down in the midst of a playoff run? Seeing Cody Bellinger quarantined for two weeks of the postseason would be devastating to the efficacy of the season. If the World Series is altered by a major player missing time due to the coronavirus, expect some unhappy folks. I know it’s similar to an injury, but I think it will be quite a bit more widespread and out of the blue.
The Ugly
The Royals… It is not going to be pretty folks. As I mentioned, there are major pieces already out for the foreseeable future, and the biggest negative is that we won’t even get to see some of our brightest prospects. Many observers around the league have noted that Bobby Witt Jr. has been the best player in the Royals’ camp this July, but it won’t matter. Witt hasn’t played a full season of professional baseball, and the team likely wants him to marinate in minor league ball for at least one more season. The rules of free agency and contracts mean that the Royals don’t benefit from bringing up a player like Witt early unless he stands a chance to impact a playoff race. There are ways that the team can grow this season (Bubba Starling breaking out at the plate, Brady Singer in a star turn or one of the new additions proving to be a worthy piece of the future), but even if the team sees some positive results individually, there’s a good chance that our beloved squad is going to be hard to watch this season.
But who cares, right? Sports are back! Flip on that dial, holler for the home team and for the love of everything, just enjoy some live sports.
