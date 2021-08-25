Hiawatha High School is jumping into the jamboree fun Friday night.
Football jamboree, that is.
A pre-season football jamboree — or scrimmage involving three teams — has been a common practice in Missouri for several years, said HHS Activities Director Josh Mosher. A few years ago, some Kansas schools tried their hand at hosting the event and interest caught on. COVID snuck in and ruined the fun last year, but the football jamboree is resurrecting for 2021 with several area schools climbing aboard.
That includes HHS, who is hosting their first Jamboree at 7 p.m. Friday night with Sabetha and Marysville teams invited to compete.
Mosher said according to guidelines for jamborees established by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA), each team is limited to 36 total snaps — or 18 on offense and 18 on defense. With two other teams coming for the jamboree, that means each team will be allowed 9 offensive snaps and 9 defensive snaps against each team.
The jamboree will kick off at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, following introduction of all fall teams. Mosher said the evening will be divided into two sets with varsity playing on one end of the field — from the 40 yard line toward the end zone and the JV teams playing on the other end of the field.
The first varsity rotation will be Marysville vs. Sabetha, followed by Hiawatha vs. Marysville and then Hiawatha vs. Sabetha. On the JV end, Hiawatha vs. Sabetha will lead the rotation, followed by Marysville vs. Hiawatha and Sabetha vs. Marysville.
Mosher said there will be an intermission with a time for the Hawkettes Dance Team and the Red Hawk Marching Band to perform. Then the teams will take the field again for the second set.
“It will be a good time and a new experience for everyone,” Mosher said.
Prior to the Jamboree will be volleyball scrimmages in the gymnasium, starting at 6 p.m.
GNBank will be sponsoring a tailgate cookout to benefit the cross country team at the concession stand, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a freewill donation.
