Friday night's Jamboree and scrimmages kicked off the fall athletic season for Hiawatha High School.
Fall teams were introduced and volleyball and football teams scrimmaged. GNBank sponsored a Tailgate Party to benefit the cross country team and raised more than $1,200.
As part of the evening's fun, HHS hosted its first football Jamboree, inviting Sabetha and Marysville football teams for the evening.
JV and varsity teams split the field and each team was allowed a total of 36 snaps - 18 on offense and 18 on defense - as a pre-season scrimmage.
Hiawatha teams started competition this week as the tennis team competed last week and varsity teams were on the road to Seneca Tuesday of this week. On Friday, the Red Hawk football team will compete at Troy and on Saturday cross country teams will compete at Silver Lake.
Next week, volleyball, tennis and cross country are on the road again and the Red Hawk football team will host Perry Friday night.
For more on this year's fall athletic teams, check out the fall Sports Preview inside today's edition.
