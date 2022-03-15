Hiawatha High School’s Brady Jasper has been selected by Sports in Kansas as a finalist for the Kansas Class 3A Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
The list of candidates for the award was released on Monday, with Jasper as one of the 10 finalists.
Jasper’s Lady Red Hawks posted an 18-4 record, while grabbing a share of the Big 7 title, completing one of the school’s best seasons in 40 years. After winning their opening round sub-state game against Marysville, the girls were unable to get over the hurdle of Nemaha Central in the tournament’s semifinal contest.
The annual list of finalists from Sports in Kansas is selected by a statewide media panel, and winners will be announced over the final weekend in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.