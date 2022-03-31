The Final Four is upon us, and the Kansas Jayhawks find themselves on the precipice of greatness, once again. This Kansas squad has seen the bracket break their way in a turn that the team does not regularly witness, and have, so far, capitalized on this luck with stifling defense and timely scoring.
KU was a quiet 1-seed heading into the tournament, with very little fanfare. Bill Self has a tough team, this season, being led by a backup point guard who has overcome an injury-riddled season to return to form at season’s end, and featuring a Player of the Year candidate who has yet to have his big tournament moment. This is nowhere near Self’s best team, and if the Hawks can get past Villanova and stem a Duke run that seems inevitable, it may mark the beginning of a tide that the rest of the country needs to watch out for.
Bill Self has been one of the absolute best coaches in the country for years, but has not seen the results one would expect in the NCAA tournament. In truth, a large part of that has come down to bad luck with his best teams. While the team that was arguably Self’s best at KU—the 2008 squad—won the National Championship, the 2020 squad that was clearly the best in the nation had their potential title run canceled at the hands of Covid, and the Embid-Wiggins group failed after their big man hurt his back and did not play in the tournament. Then you have Perry Ellis getting hurt, Udoka Azubuike getting hurt, LaGerald Vick leaving the team. Granted, sometimes the Hawks have just come out and played poorly, even with some of their better teams, but Self has found an inordinate amount of bad luck come tournament time.
So why is this season the key? To put it plainly, this is not one of KU’s best teams. Luck is what it is because you never know where it’s going to go, and it does not sit still for long. Self will eventually find his National Championships in the years he brings his best groups to the dance, but to reach Mike Krzyzewski levels of success, Self needs to pick up a couple titles with teams like this one—not the best overall squads, but groups that shore up weak spots at the right time, capitalize on good breaks in the bracket, and find themselves within range of a title and at their most confident.
To get there, though, KU will have to go through some major hurdles. The Jayhawks’ Final Four opponents, Villanova and Coach Jay Wright, have been tough on Self’s KU teams in the tournament, eliminating them in two of the last five tournaments. Down their most dynamic player and second-leading scorer after an injury in the previous game, Nova will still be a tough out, but even at full strength were not as good of a team as the Hawks.
If KU can get into the title game, they will likely face off with a Duke team that was similarly wishy-washy during the regular season, but that has locked things down during the tournament. The Blue Devils feel like a team of destiny, right now, as they try to send of the game’s best ever coaches out with his sixth championship. Coach K’s group is a solid match for Kansas, and one team or the other would likely be favored by a point. It will be a true heavyweight matchup between blue blood programs that would mean entirely different things to each team. For Kansas, and Coach Bill Self, though, this could be the game that serves as the jumping off point that takes his career from one of the best in the game to one of the best in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.