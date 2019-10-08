The rough start to the season rolls on for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as they were dealt a 53-0 loss on Friday night at Sabetha. As fewer and fewer starters from preseason camp see the field each week, those who are present and engaged continue to fight against long odds each week with their tough new district schedule working against them.
In the first half, Sabetha outpaced the Red Hawks 27-0. Alex Rockey led the Red Hawks with 18 yards rushing in the first half, with Tyler Davis picking up 12 yards. Rockey was 1-6 passing in the half for 9 yards, while Trent Kolb had an interception for the Hawks, on one of just two drives that Sabetha did not convert for touchdowns across the first two quarters.
The Bluejays had another strong quarter in the third, adding 20 points to their lead in the frame as they crossed the goal line three times. With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Sabetha got on the board once more to run the game’s final to 53-0.
Rockey led the team in rushing for the game, as the quarterback picked up 21 yards on the ground, with Davis adding 18. The Hawks finished the day with just 52 yards of total offense on the game, as they struggled to figure out the Sabetha defense.
The loss moves Hiawatha to 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in district play as they head into next week’s contest with Wamego.
