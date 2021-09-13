The Doniphan West Junior High volleyball team took first at the Axtell Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Lady Mustangs went undefeated on the day defeating SPPS, Valley Heights, and Onaga in pool play. The JH Lady Mustangs came out first in their pool. In bracket play, D-West defeated Nemaha Central in the semi-final match (25-13, 25-11). In the championship match, the Lady Mustangs were victorious over SPPS in a tough match (26-24, 25-23).
The D-West JH Volleyball team will take on Troy at home starting at 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 16 at Doniphan West Elementary. The JH Lady Mustangs have a record of 7-1.
