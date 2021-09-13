DWMS

The DWMS volleyball team: front row (l to r): Kenny Benton, Belle Smith, Kayte Falk, Andi Foster, Courtney Johnson, & Jaelynn Clary. back row (l to r): Coach Sarah Smith, Brooklyn Drake, Braelynn Chartier, Jaedin Heitman, Kamryn McCauley, Emmyjo Whetstine, Kya Keller, Hailey Tracy, Ella Haynes, coach Carla Johnson.

 Submitted

The Doniphan West Junior High volleyball team took first at the Axtell Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Lady Mustangs went undefeated on the day defeating SPPS, Valley Heights, and Onaga in pool play. The JH Lady Mustangs came out first in their pool. In bracket play, D-West defeated Nemaha Central in the semi-final match (25-13, 25-11). In the championship match, the Lady Mustangs were victorious over SPPS in a tough match (26-24, 25-23).

The D-West JH Volleyball team will take on Troy at home starting at 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 16 at Doniphan West Elementary. The JH Lady Mustangs have a record of 7-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.