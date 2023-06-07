The season kicked off last week for the Hiawatha Junior Legion Braves, and the team overcame a pair of close losses at Holton, with their offense getting unleashed against Doniphan County to even their record at .500.

Opening things up against Holton, the Braves were up 5-0 in the middle of the 4th inning, but saw Holton get hot and go on a 7-1 run to take the 7-6 win.  Hiawatha only had 4 hits in the game, but walked 14 times on their way to scoring 6 runs.  Aden Grathwohl, Dalton Siebenmorgen and Michael Jensen all took the mound for the Braves, striking out 4 and walking 4 combined.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.