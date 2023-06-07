The season kicked off last week for the Hiawatha Junior Legion Braves, and the team overcame a pair of close losses at Holton, with their offense getting unleashed against Doniphan County to even their record at .500.
Opening things up against Holton, the Braves were up 5-0 in the middle of the 4th inning, but saw Holton get hot and go on a 7-1 run to take the 7-6 win. Hiawatha only had 4 hits in the game, but walked 14 times on their way to scoring 6 runs. Aden Grathwohl, Dalton Siebenmorgen and Michael Jensen all took the mound for the Braves, striking out 4 and walking 4 combined.
In the back end of the Holton doubleheader, Hiawatha got off to an early 2-1 lead, then Holton showed they had a little more in the tank in pulling out a 5-4 win. Josh Monaghan finished the game 1 for 3, scoring once and knocking in 3 runs with a home run. Bradyn Newell was 1 for 3 with a double. Rhen Hageman, Jensen and Monaghan all took the mound for Hiawatha, striking out 6 altogether, giving up 4 hits and 7 walks.
The Braves could not keep the Doniphan County Junior Legion squad off the scoreboard on Tuesday afternoon, but the Hiawatha offense absolutely lit up that same scoreboard. After jumping ahead 7-1 in the 1st inning, the Braves continued to pile on, scoring 5 in the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd, 3 in the 4th and adding 2 more in the 6th to cap off the 19-11 win. Grathwohl finished 3 for 5 with a double, 4 runs scored and 3 RBIs, with Dalton Siebenmorgen going 2 for 2, scoring twice and knocking in 2 RBIs. Monaghan, Karson Henry and Tagen Diller all batted in 2 RBIs as Hiawatha's offense went wild. Henry, Diller and Alex Pyle took the mound for Hiawatha, with Diller picking up the win and striking out 3.
Siebenmorgen and Alex Madsen's big day powered the Hiawatha squad to the win in the second game of the doubleheader, coming from down 4-0 to put 17 runs on the board in the 2nd and 3rd for the 17-6 win. Dalton finished 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, a double and 4 RBIs, pacing the offense along with Madsen, who went 1 for 2 at the plate, scoring twice and racking up 4 RBIs. Henry pitched in, going 1 for 2 with a double, a run scored and 2 RBIs. Konner Chandler, Newell and Madsen all took the mound for Hiawatha, with Madsen striking out 4 and picking up the win.
The Junior Braves will travel to Oskaloosa to take on the River Bandits Junior Legion squad on Thursday.
