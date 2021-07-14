The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad scrambled to get in five games over the final seven days of the regular season, as they prepare for Friday’s Zone Tournament. The team kept the majority of the games close, but could not come up with a win as they hosted Marysville and traveled to Valley Falls and Doniphan County.
The Braves were set back early in their opener on Thursday night with Marysville, as the Post 163 squad put up 18 runs over the first two innings and cruised to the 19-4 win. Carter Peters, Kaden Smith and Kade Pyle all collected RBIs for Hiawatha, and Peters, Matt Monaghan, Camden Thonen and Kaiden Lee all scored for the team. Josh Smith finished 1-2 on the day, with a walk and the team’s lone stolen base.
The team’s combined to score 14 runs over the first two innings of the second game, as they entered the 3rd knotted up at 7-7, but it was Marysville who was able to put runs on the board late in the game as they grabbed the 11-7 victory. Smith went 1-3 with 2 RBIs, 2 walks and a run scored, with Smith plating 2 RBIs on a 1-3 day with a run scored.
Hiawatha had a similar run-in with the Valley Falls River Bandits on Sunday, as they fell behind in the early-going of the first game, as the home team umped up 11-0 after three innings, and ran away with an 11-1 win. Peters, Monaghan and Dalton Siebenmorgen had the team’s only three hits, with Monaghan knocking in Peters to score the lone run for Hiawatha.
Siebenmorgen started game two on the mound for Hiawatha and gave up just 2 runs on 1 hit. Unfortunately for the Braves, the Hiawatha squad could only put one run up on the board for the game, Kade Pyle picked up a hit and a run in the top of the 5th, but it was not enough to get themselves back into the game.
In the regular season finale on Tuesday night, the Braves played the front half of a Junior-Senior doubleheader at Doniphan County. With the weekend’s tournament bracket already set, the Braves worked on a few key points of focus in preparation, but saw the game get out of reach early, as Doniphan put up at least 4 runs in each of the first three innings on their way to a 14-1 win. Monaghan put up the team’s lone run, while Kade Pyle collected an RBI.
Finishing the season at 7-16 and will face Seneca in Friday’s opening round of the Junior Legion Zone Tournament in Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.