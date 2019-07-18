Hiawatha’s Junior Legion squad opened play in their regional A Zone tournament in Marysville on Saturday, as the team entered with the 3rd overall seed and played three games in two days to finish the year.
Post 66 kicked off the tournament against a 6th-seeded Leavenworth squad. Hiawatha jumped all over the lower-seeded team to jump ahead in the bracket with a huge 22-2 win. The team came back to Marysville on Sunday for a showdown with the Kansas Senators, the tournament’s 2-seed. A close contest ensued, but the Braves could not quite get over on the Senators, as they fell 4-3. Later in the day, Post 66 entered the consolation bracket, taking on a team from Alma-Wabaunsee. Hiawatha kept within striking distance throughout the game, but Alma continued to pull away as the game went on to finish Hiawatha’s season with a 9-4 loss.
