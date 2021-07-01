The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad played a single game this week—the front end of a junior-senior doubleheader at Falls City—and were turned away by a score of 8-2 by the Blue Storm Juniors.
Falls City got on the board first, scoring 7 runs across the first two innings, then pushed their lead to 8-0 in the 4th. The Braves put up a run in the top of the 5th, with Matt Monaghan driving in Carter Peters. In the 7th, Josh Smith capitalized on a lead off double, coming across to score on a Dalton Siebenmorgen ground out. Monaghan went 2-3 on the day with an RBI and a stolen base, and Siebenmorgen finished 1-3 with an RBI and a walk. Smith finished 1-2 with a run scored, a walk and a double, and Peters was 1-2 with a run scored and a stolen base. Gannon Becker started the game for Hiawatha, and was backed up by Monaghan and Kade Pyle.
The loss moves Hiawatha’s Junior Legion squad to 6-10 on the season with Seneca and Marysville on tap for this week.
