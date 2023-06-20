The Hiawatha Junior Legion Braves took on Seneca in back-to-back doubleheaders this week, playing at Seneca on Thursday and hosting the Nemaha County squad on Sunday. The Braves went 2-2 against Seneca, splitting each double to push their season mark to 8-6.
Seneca scored in the 1st of the opener on their home field, but that was the last lead they would see in the game as the Junior Braves overcame Seneca in the 3rd, and bolted ahead to a 12-2 win. Dalton Siebenmorgen led the offense with a 2 for 4 day at the plate, knocking in 3 RBIs with 2 doubles. Rhen Hageman was 1 for 3, scoring once, walking once and knocking in 2 runs, while Karson Henry finished 2 for 4 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Siebenmorgen went the whole way on the mound, allowing 8 hits and 3 walks, but striking 4 and giving up just 2 runs while picking up the win.
In the second game, Hiawatha took an early 3-run lead, but saw Seneca came back to tie it up in the 3rd. The Braves took a slim lead in the 4th, but the home team picked up 2 in the bottom of the inning to earn the 5-4 win. Lucas Lancaster, Konner Chandler and Alex Madden all had RBIs in the game. Hageman started the game and threw 3 innings, giving up 2 hits and 4 walks, allowing 4 runs while striking out 1. Michael Jensen pitched an inning, giving up a run and a hit to go with 1 strikeout.
Seneca broke open a close game in the opener at Hiawatha on Sunday, trailing by a score of 4-3 entering the 7th, but plating 9 runs to earn the runaway 12-4 win. Micah Oldham and Jensen drove in runs, while Lancaster, Chandler and Siebenmorgen all collected multiple hits. Chandler, Tagen Diller and Madsen all took their turn on the mound, striking out 6 combined, giving up 7 hits , 10 walks and only 3 earned runs.
The Braves flipped the script in their last game of the week, scoring multiple runs in each inning to sprint out to a 13-6 win. Lancaster's 1 for 1 day at the plate, with a walk, a run scored and 3 RBIs led the team, while Siebenmorgen finsihed 2 for 2 with 3 runs, a walk and 2 RBIs and Chandler finished 1 for 2 with a walk, a run and 2 RBIs. Alex Pyle and Jensen split the game on the mound, with each pitcher striking out 3, with Jensen picking up the win.
The Junior Legion Braves will play another back to back double this week, taking on Valley Falls at home on Thursday, then hitting the road on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.