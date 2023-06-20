The Hiawatha Junior Legion Braves took on Seneca in back-to-back doubleheaders this week, playing at Seneca on Thursday and hosting the Nemaha County squad on Sunday.  The Braves went 2-2 against Seneca, splitting each double to push their season mark to 8-6.

Seneca scored in the 1st of the opener on their home field, but that was the last lead they would see in the game as the Junior Braves overcame Seneca in the 3rd, and bolted ahead to a 12-2 win.  Dalton Siebenmorgen led the offense with a 2 for 4 day at the plate, knocking in 3 RBIs with 2 doubles.  Rhen Hageman was 1 for 3, scoring once, walking once and knocking in 2 runs, while Karson Henry finished 2 for 4 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs.  Siebenmorgen went the whole way on the mound, allowing 8 hits and 3 walks, but striking 4 and giving up just 2 runs while picking up the win.

