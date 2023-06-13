Paul Rockey Field

Photo By Adam Clay

Paul Rockey Field at Noble Park is where high school, Legion and this summer the Bravos play baseball.

 By Adam Clay

The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad kept busy over the past week, traveling to Falls City, Oskaloosa, back to Falls City and then hitting Sabetha to wrap up the week on Sunday.  Hiawatha went 4-2 over that stretch, bolstering their season mark to 6-4.

At Falls City, the Junior Braves saw the Blue Storm slowly build a lead after knotting things up at 1-1 in the 1st on their way to an 8-2 defeat.  Bradyn Newell had the team's lone RBI and Rhen Hageman collected 2 of the team's 4 overall hits, including a triple, to pace the offense.  Konner Chandler and Michael Jensen split duties on the mound, striking out 9 combined, giving up 6 runs and 10 walks.

