The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad kept busy over the past week, traveling to Falls City, Oskaloosa, back to Falls City and then hitting Sabetha to wrap up the week on Sunday. Hiawatha went 4-2 over that stretch, bolstering their season mark to 6-4.
At Falls City, the Junior Braves saw the Blue Storm slowly build a lead after knotting things up at 1-1 in the 1st on their way to an 8-2 defeat. Bradyn Newell had the team's lone RBI and Rhen Hageman collected 2 of the team's 4 overall hits, including a triple, to pace the offense. Konner Chandler and Michael Jensen split duties on the mound, striking out 9 combined, giving up 6 runs and 10 walks.
On Thursday, Post 66 got on a roll against the Oskaloosa River Bandits, picking up a 4-3 win in their first game, breaking up a 2-2 tie in the 6th, as Chandler scored on a hit by pitch with bases loaded and Karson Henry put the ball in play to push Aden Grathwohl across to take the 4-2 lead on the way to the victory. Lucas Lancaster finished 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI, and Chandler and Blake Parker collected the team's other hits, with Parker and Micah Oldham driving in runs. Dalton Siebenmorgen pitched the entire 7 inning game for Hiawatha, giving up 7 hits and 3 walks, but stroking out 6 and allowing just 2 earned runs to pick up the win.
The offense turned things up a notch in the second set at Oskie, quickly taking a 5-0 lead on their way to a 7-2 victory. Lancaster was 2 for 3 on the day, scoring twice and driving in 3 runs to go along with a triple. Chandler, Henry and Tagen Diller all drove in runs for the Braves. Hageman pitched a complete game, giving up 6 hits and striking out 3.
The Braves got a measure of revenge against Falls City on Friday, playing a single game and coming away with a 15-2 win. Oldham and Alex Madsen each knocked 3 runs in, with Henry and Newell adding 2 each. Hageman scored 3 times, while Oldham, Jensen, Madsen and Henry each came across twice. Lancaster was the winning pitcher, with Henry coming on in relief. The duo struck out 10.
Sabetha proved a tough matchup, as Hiawatha split their games against the junior Raptors. In the first game, Hiawatha entered the 6th down a run, but fired back with 3 runs over the next two innings to grab the 7-5 win. Chandler started the comeback with a long single that scored Siebenmorgen and Oldham, and Henry scored on an Oldham double the following inning to push the lead to 2. Diller and Chandler each finished with 2 RBIs and Alex Pyle scored 3 times in the game. Diller and Jensen pitched, with Jensen picking up the win and the pair striking out 7 over 7 innings.
The second game was another tight contest, with Sabetha pushing across 3 runs in the 5th to earn the walk-off victory, 7-6. Madsen knocked in 2 runs, and Grathwohl was the only Brave to collect 2 hits in the game, while Siebenmorgen and Lancaster each doubled. Chandler, Madsen and Henry each took their turn on the mound, coming up just short of securing the win.
The Junior Legion Braves are now 6-4 on the year, and scheduled for a doubleheader at Seneca on Thursday, and at home against the same squad on Sunday.
