The Hiawatha Junior Legion team took a trip to Wathena on Wednesday night, and were not greeted warmly by the hosting Doniphan County squad. The Braves suffered a pair of shutout losses and could not get much going on either side of the ball.
In game one, Doniphan County bit off a little at a time, but enough to end the game early, as they collected 2 runs in the 1st, 3 in the 2nd, 1 in the 3rd and 3 in the 4th. Gunner Smith and Jarrod Twombly each reached base on walks, and Tyler Davis and Alex Rockey were each hit by pitches as the team’s only base-runners for the contest. After the top of the 5th, the game was called for runs with Doniphan County winning 9-0.
The Braves were shutout in the second game as well, but avoided the no-hitter by scratching a pair of hits together in the 2nd, as Gunner Smith and Joel Bryan put together back-to-back base hits as the team hoped to build a big inning, but a fielder’s choice and a strikeout ended the team’s only threat. Davis reached on a leadoff walk in the 4th, but did not advance. DC put together innings of 6, 5 and 1 to take the 12-0 win.
The Junior Legion Zone Tournament runs from Sunday through Friday in Marsyville, as Hiawatha will fight for a chance at the State tournament.
