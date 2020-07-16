The younger of Hiawatha’s baseball teams took a trip to Saint Joseph on Tuesday evening to play a doubleheader and came away with a win and a loss against the home squad.
In the first game, St. Joe got out to an early start, picking up 4 runs in the first inning and managed to add it to it throughout the game. The home team scored 2 more in the third, while Hiawatha shot back with 2 in the fourth. St. Joe put up 1 in the fifth, Hiawatha got 2 back in the sixth and then saw their opponents grab 1 more in the bottom of the inning to take the 8-4 win. Brandt Barnhill went 2-3 with 2 RBIs, a double and a run scored, while Xavier Oldham and Matt Monaghan each knocked in an RBI. Barnhill went just over 5 innings on the mound, striking out 7, and Oldham finished things up with two-thirds of an inning and a strikeout.
In game two, St. Joe built a 3-0 lead over the first two innings, but Hiawatha found their bats in the bottom of the second inning, plating 6 runs and grabbing the lead. The home squad fired back with 4 in the top of the third, but Hiawatha walked things off in the bottom of the inning with 2 runs of their own. Ashton Rockey went 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the offense, while Jarrad Twombly also went 1-2 with a run scored, and Barnhill, Oldham, Kaiden Lee and Braydon Griswold each recorded RBIs. Monaghan and Oldham split duties on the mound to grab the win.
The Braves now sit at 3-10 on the season with a doubleheader at Marysville schedule for Sunday to finish the season.
