The Hiawatha Post 66 Junior Braves nearly came up with their first two-game sweep of the season on Thursday night, as they traveled to Seneca and turned away the home team in the first game, only to lose a lead late in the nightcap as Seneca came roaring back.
Hiawatha was off and running in the top of the 1st in game one, scoring 3 to take an early lead. But Seneca answered with 4 of their own in the bottom of the inning. That was all the home team would get, as Hiawatha’s defense tightened down, and the Braves threw up 2 runs in the 3rd and 5th to grab the 7-4 win. Matt Monaghan went 3-3 at the plate with 3 runs scored, a double, an RBI and a walk. Kade Pyle went 2-4 with a double and 4 RBIs on the game. Dalton Siebenmorgen steadied himself on the mound after a rough 1st inning to go the entire 7 game with 5 strikeouts.
Pyle picked up 2 more RBIs in the second game, with Carter Peters adding 2, as well and Beau Boller knocking in 1 of his own as Hiawatha built a 6-1 lead entering the bottom of the 5th inning and final inning. But the wheels came off for the Braves in that final stretch, as Seneca put together three straight singles, followed by four walks before they could retire their first batter. Another Seneca single scored the final 2 runs of the game, as Hiawatha was dealt the 7-6 loss.
The Braves are now 7-11 on the season, with just three dates left on their schedule before playing in their Junior Legion Zone Tournament in Topeka. Hiawatha will host Marysville on Thursday night, then Sabetha on Sunday and then will join the Senior Legion squad in a split doubleheader on Tuesday night to wrap up their regular season and begin preparations for postseason play.
