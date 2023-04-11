Red Hawk logo

It was an impressive showing for the Hiawatha Middle School track squad last Tuesday, as the Red Hawks competed at the Falls City Middle School track meet, with the boys finishing atop their division and the girls grabbing some impressive individual finishes and earning a 2nd place mark as a team.

Drake Gilkison's 12.1 second 100 meter race time was good for a 1st place finish, with Alex Ross in 8th and Bryer Ferris in 13th.  Xavier Boeckman came in 2nd in teh 200, with Ferris taking 11th, Rayden Vaughan wrapping up at 18th and Emon Thompson finishing in 19th.  Aiden Gormley won the 400 meters with a time of 103.1, followed by Grayson Gilbert in 3rd and Zander Ruch in 7th.  In the 800, Bradford Aller picked up a 9th place finish, with Noah Valencia in 10th, Chance Rudder in 11th and Maurrice Schaber in 16th.  Jake Robidoux scored a win in the 1600 with a time of 5:12.3, with Clayton Handke coming in 5th, Ruch in 9th and Max Smith in 13th.  In the 110 meter hurdles, Hiawatha had Scott Gibson take 3rd, Jhace Reeves finish 4th and Leyton Moore come in 5th.  Ross, Gilkison, Boeckman and Cooper Crider ran 1st in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.7 seconds, while Ferris, Gilbert, Gormley and Robidoux finished the 4x400 in 4:24.2, also taking home a 1st place finish. 

