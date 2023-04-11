It was an impressive showing for the Hiawatha Middle School track squad last Tuesday, as the Red Hawks competed at the Falls City Middle School track meet, with the boys finishing atop their division and the girls grabbing some impressive individual finishes and earning a 2nd place mark as a team.
Drake Gilkison's 12.1 second 100 meter race time was good for a 1st place finish, with Alex Ross in 8th and Bryer Ferris in 13th. Xavier Boeckman came in 2nd in teh 200, with Ferris taking 11th, Rayden Vaughan wrapping up at 18th and Emon Thompson finishing in 19th. Aiden Gormley won the 400 meters with a time of 103.1, followed by Grayson Gilbert in 3rd and Zander Ruch in 7th. In the 800, Bradford Aller picked up a 9th place finish, with Noah Valencia in 10th, Chance Rudder in 11th and Maurrice Schaber in 16th. Jake Robidoux scored a win in the 1600 with a time of 5:12.3, with Clayton Handke coming in 5th, Ruch in 9th and Max Smith in 13th. In the 110 meter hurdles, Hiawatha had Scott Gibson take 3rd, Jhace Reeves finish 4th and Leyton Moore come in 5th. Ross, Gilkison, Boeckman and Cooper Crider ran 1st in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.7 seconds, while Ferris, Gilbert, Gormley and Robidoux finished the 4x400 in 4:24.2, also taking home a 1st place finish.
Crider finished 6th in the shot put, with Haven Stevens in 11th and Rafe Schuetz in 12th, while Crider took 5th in the discus, as Schuetz finished 6th, Cooper Smith took 8th and Victor Avalos came in 12th. Boeckman's 5'2" high jump won the meet, with Ruch just behind in 2nd and Gibson in 12th. Robidoux grabbed the win in the long jump with a distance of 16'9", with Gibson in 9th, Max Smith in 12th and Handke in 15th. Rounding things out, Ross earned a 1st place finish in the triple jump, just edging out his competition with a 33'6" distance. Valencia and Gormley came in 8th and 9th, respectively, and Kayden Perry finished 13th.
On the girls side, Kyndall Nelson finished 6th in the 100 ahead of Aubrey Monaghan in 9th and My Mendez in 10th. Nelson took 5th in the 200, as Tessa Jones took 6th, Remy Siebenmorgen ran 11th and Madison Goodson came in 15th. In the 400, Kylie Nelson finished 2nd, with Kaitlyn Hughes taking 11th, Saige Stover in 13th and Kerragan Upham in 15th. Pauly Rockey grabbed the 800 meter win, taking 1st with a time of 2:47.9, followed by BriAnna Guilliams in 5th, Rhilee Eicher in 9th and Aradessa Morton in 12th. Rockey stepped up for a another gold medal in the 1600, finishing in 6:05.8, with Guilliams finishing 3rd, Ava Andres in 8th and Taryn McMullen in 9th. Myriah Lee ran 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles, with Alissa Enke in 3rd, Jacie Feldkamp in 7th and Isabelle Romine in 9th. In the 4x100 relay, Monaghan, Kylie Nelson, Kyndall Nelson and Annalise Erdley ran 2nd, while Rockey, Guilliams, Michaela Williams and Kylie Nelson took 2nd in the 4x400.
In field events, Briley Siebenmorgen took 3rd in shot put, with Erdley in 5th, Abbey Petersen in 7th and Bella Haws in 16th. Stover came in 2nd in the discus, with Mendez in 3rd and Erdley in 4th, followed by Remy Siebenmorgen in 9th. Romine took 3rd in the high jump, with Aya McPeak in 6th. Eicher, Williams and Enke took 4th, 5th and 6th, respectively in the long jump, with Lee finishing in 16th. In the triple jump, Jones came in 3rd, while Harper Chandler finsihed in 6th, Andres took 7th and Morton came in 8th.
