The Hiawatha Middle School basketball team played a trio of games over the past week, twice taking on Royal Valley on either side a trip to Jeff West. The 8th grade varsity squad went 2-1 over the week, knocking off the Panthers on both tries, and falling to Jeff West.
Last Thursday night, the Hawks traveled to Royal Valley, with the 8th grade grabbing the lone win of the night. The varsity boys knocked off the Panthers by a score of 49-43. The 7th grade varsity team was handed a 28-12 loss, while the junior varsity squad lost a nail-biter by the score of 30-28.
At Jeff West on Monday evening, the Red Hawks ran into tough Tiger squads. The 8th grade team battled back and forth, but saw Jeff West stretch their lead into a 52-40 win. In the second game, the Tigers picked up another win, knocking of the junior Hawk team by a score of 30-16.
Looking to get some momentum back the following evening, the Red Hawks returned home to take on Royal Valley once again. The 8th graders put together an emphatic win, plastering the Panthers by a score of 57-33. The 7th graders would get closer this time around, but still could not pull off the win, falling 39-30. In the junior varsity game, the Hawks pulled out a close win of their own, nabbing the 37-31 victory.
The HMS boys will travel to Perry Lecompton on Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.