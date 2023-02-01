Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Middle School basketball team played a trio of games over the past week, twice taking on Royal Valley on either side a trip to Jeff West.  The 8th grade varsity squad went 2-1 over the week, knocking off the Panthers on both tries, and falling to Jeff West.

Last Thursday night, the Hawks traveled to Royal Valley, with the 8th grade grabbing the lone win of the night.  The varsity boys knocked off the Panthers by a score of 49-43.  The 7th grade varsity team was handed a 28-12 loss, while the junior varsity squad lost a nail-biter by the score of 30-28.

