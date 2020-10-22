Tuesday evening capped what has been a unique season for the Hiawatha Middle School football team, as the team sprinted out to a big lead and cruised to a 58-8 victory to claim the Big 7 League title for the first time in 23 years.
Coaches praised the team for their ability to keep their focus despite postponements and cancellations, missing players for chunks of time and the constant threat of the season ending at a moment’s notice.
“The team was never satisfied with our previous week for their next opponent, staying focused on the next opponent and our goals.”
The Red Hawks did their absolute best to get any scoring left in their systems out on Tuesday night, as the team put points on the board in each of their first eight possessions. A 49-yard Tyler Willich to Connor Kettler passed opened scoring on the night. Willich touched the end zone on his own on the next drive, scampering 45 yards for a score, followed by another long passing score on a 39-yard touchdown toss to Brayden Newell with a Blake Simpson reception for the two-point conversion. Kettler broke through the middle for a 65-yard score in the second quarter, and after the team converted an onside kick, Willich hooked up with Gage Cappleman for a 9-yard touchdown to close out the half up 36-0.
In the second half, Josh Monaghan ripped off a 70 yard scoring ramble, followed by another Kettler score, and an Alex Pyle touchdown that followed a 45-yard Kameron Winder fumble return. Coach Curt Weldon gave credit to the offensive line, saying that the group not only dominated the line of scrimmage, but helped spring the cadre of big plays by getting big blocks at the second and third level of the defense, as well. The Panthers were eventually able to break up the shutout in the fourth quarter with the bench cleared, as the final score settled up at 58-8.
“Just an exciting, fantastic year for our football team,” said Weldon. “They erased a 23-year drought for the middle school and fought their way to our first league title since Coach Jim Ewing’s 1997 team.”
On behalf of himself and assistants Chris Diller, Brandon Lowe and Ethan Peirce, Weldon said, “Our coaching staff is extremely proud of our young men and their accomplishments this year — not only their league title, but on their ability to grow as young men, football players and future leaders of our community.”
