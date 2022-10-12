Red Hawk logo

Coming off one of their best performances of the season a week ago, the Hiawatha Middle School football team traveled to Sabetha on Thursday evening, hoping to knock off the Jays and slip into the top half of the Big 7. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, the game played out another way, with Sabetha running away with the 47-6 victory.

Coach Curt Weldon said his team could not get on track on the offensive side, mustering just one first down for the game. Hiawatha’s biggest play was a 40-yard strike from Cooper Crider to Alex Ross that took the Red Hawks down to the Sabetha 2-yard line. Unfortunately, an interception followed two plays later, ending the Hawk scoring threat. Turnovers were a consistent problem for Hiawatha throughout the game.

