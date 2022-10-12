Coming off one of their best performances of the season a week ago, the Hiawatha Middle School football team traveled to Sabetha on Thursday evening, hoping to knock off the Jays and slip into the top half of the Big 7. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, the game played out another way, with Sabetha running away with the 47-6 victory.
Coach Curt Weldon said his team could not get on track on the offensive side, mustering just one first down for the game. Hiawatha’s biggest play was a 40-yard strike from Cooper Crider to Alex Ross that took the Red Hawks down to the Sabetha 2-yard line. Unfortunately, an interception followed two plays later, ending the Hawk scoring threat. Turnovers were a consistent problem for Hiawatha throughout the game.
On the defensive side, Weldon said the team found themselves out of position, as Sabetha scored five times in the first half to take the big halftime lead. Drake Gilkison posted Hiawatha’s lone score of the game, returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter.
“I really thought our team was ready to take on Sabetha,” said Coach Weldon, “We have a chance to get ourselves back into the top half of the Big 7 with a win over Royal Valley on Thursday night.” The Red Hawks are now 3-3 on the year, and will take on the Panthers, who also sit at 3-3.
